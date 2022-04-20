Govt must support film industry: Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raked up the issue of entertainment industry, which is being 'maligned' by a section of society and urged the government to provide support and protection to it.

She has also given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an 'alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry'.

"Entertainment industry provides direct employment to 5 lakh people. The industry is being harassed to divert attention from issues. It has always come forward to help the government in its endeavors. I request you to support the industry," she said.

Without taking Ravi Kishan's name, she attacked him.

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," Ms Bachchan added.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan Monday praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its "very good work" while claiming that Bollywood has been grappling with drug addiction.

Raising the issue of drug menace during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Kishan said that drugs are being smuggled from China and Pakistan and that there is a "conspiracy by the neighbouring countries to destroy the youth."

"We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved… Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry too is affected," the BJP MP had told the Lower House.

BJP MP Vikas Mahatme raised the issue of webseries using violence, sex and cuss words.

He urged the government to enact a law in this regard.

Congress MP Chhaya Verma requested to raise the job period from 100 days to 200 days under MNAREGA.

The 18-day monsoon session of Parliament began from Monday under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative Covid-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha convened in morning shift from 0900 hrs till 1300 hrs and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 1500 hrs to 1900 hrs.

At least 29 members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha tested positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to Parliament's first session in almost six months.—UNI