Govt making every effort to provide resources, favourable research ecosystem: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government is doing everything it can to support the work of scientists by providing them with adequate funding and facilities and by creating an environment that is conducive to scientific inquiry.

This was said by the prime minister in a message delivered during the 82nd annual CSIR Foundation Day.

"The indefatigable efforts of our space and science ecosystem has showcased to the world that even the sky is not the limit for us," Modi said, praising the role played by the CSIR laboratories in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.—Inputs from Agencies