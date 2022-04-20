Govt launches khadi triple-layered reusable mask to battle COVID-19

New Delhi: As covering of face is prime priority in order to restrict coronavirus spread, Khadi India has come up with a unique triple-layered mask. The silk mask is reusable, biodegradable and skin-friendly. "Yesterday we have launched a very special category mask- silk mask. This is a triple-layered mask. The specialty of this mask is that it is reusable, biodegradable, eco-friendly. This consists of India's own fabric, it is hand-woven," said VK Saxena. "These masks are the replacement of N-95 for general public," he further added.

ANI