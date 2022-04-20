Govt keeps small savings rate unchanged for 2nd successive quarter of FY22

New Delhi: The Centre has kept the small savings rate unchanged for the July-September quarter to offer the common man relief from lower savings earnings amid the pandemic.





With interest rates falling all across financial instruments, the government was widely expected to cut rates on small savings too.





In fact, the Centre withdrew a decision to cut rates for the previous April-June quarter too fearing a backlash from savers. The decision on rate cut was withdrawn in the middle of voting for Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam.





"The rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from July 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2021 shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the first quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2021) for FY 2021-22," a finance ministry office memorandum issued late on Wednesday night said.





With the status quo, savers would continue to get 4 percent interest on small savings during the July-September quarter as well. The 1-year time deposit rates will also remain at 5.5 percent and so will the 5-year recurring deposit at 5.8 per cent.





Public Provident Fund (PPF) will also continue to get a 7.1 percent rate while Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate will get an interest rate of 7.6 and 6.8 percent, respectively.





The interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra was decreased to 6.9 percent and the instrument will mature in 124 months.

—IANS

