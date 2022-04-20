Govt Issues High Alert On Heavy Rains Predictions By Met

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has issued high alert in six districts for heavy rains during next 48 hours.

Though the government has alerted all the 75 districts in the state but district magistrates of 6 districts including Barabanki, Bahriach,Gonda, Lakhimpur and Lucknow have been asked to be more alert, said state relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar here on Tuesday. He confirmed that 12 people have died in the rain related incidents in 16 districts during the past 24 hours.

More than 250 people have lost their lives in the state due to rains and floods this season.

Met department has issued alert of heavy rains till September 6 in six districts of the state. Meanwhile, state flood control department too have issue alert over the rising level of rivers passing through the state. Ganga, Yamuna, Ghagra,Rapti, Sharda, Saryu along with other rivers are following above the danger level at different places submerging low lying areas. UNI