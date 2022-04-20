Govt Is Working To Introduce Chip-Based E-Passport, Says Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is taking several steps to help the overseas Indians for their travel papers and soon e-based passport will be introduced.

"Ab toh ek kadam agey badtey hue chip based e-passport jaari karne ki disha mein kaam chal raha hae (Now, we are working hard to introduce chip-based passport)," Prime Minister said addressing addressing the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention here.

He said all Indian embassies and consulates will be soon linked to the Passport Project and this "will ensure centralised passport system for all".

"The government is also trying to make PIO, Visa, OCI cards linked to social security system of overseas Indians so that entire process becomes easier," he said.

"With passport system, we are trying to make visa issuing system also simpler. e-Visa has helped a lot and still there are some limitations all necessary steps are being taken," Mr Modi said.

The theme of PBD 2019 is "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India". As special gestures towards Indian youths across the world and the host state of Uttar Pradesh, the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Uttar Pradesh Pravasi Divas was held on Monday.

In his speech, Prime Minister on Tuesday Prime Minister urged all individual NRIs to at least encourage overseas families to visit India as this will boost tourism in India. H said during last four and half years his government has helped change the mindset that 'India cannot change'.

"Earlier people used to say India cannot change.....but we have changed this mindset itself," Prime Minister said in presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, his wife and a galaxy of Indian leaders including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chief Ministers of three BJP-ruled states - Yogi Adityanath (UP), Manohar Lal (Haryana) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).

Castigating Congress for not taking any step to fight corruption despite former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi identifying the malady, he said the direct to bank transfer mechanism initiated by his government has ensured that the loot of 85 per cent government fund is stopped forthwith.

"This is a reflection of a changing India," he said. "Earlier, the middle class continued paying taxes sincerely but the loot of 85 per cent also prevailed, but this has been stopped 100 per cent now," Prime Minister said. He said the government has also identified seven crore fraud individuals who got away with funds from various government funds in the past but in reality these people never existed.

In last four and half years, a total sum of Rs 5,80,000 crore has been released to the people directly to their bank accounts, Prime Minister said. Prime Minister also said defence manufacturing would emerge as a great opportunity for the Indian investors and business entrepreneurs from abroad. "In this changing India, you can play a vital role in research and development and innovation," he told the large NRI gathering from across the world. The government is also trying to ensure that StartUps scheme and NRI Mentors be brought at one platform to make things easier for Indian business people to investment in multiple sectors in India, Mr Modi said. In her speech, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj flayed erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime and said between 2004 and 2014, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was not given much importance. Both Prime Minister Modi and Ms Swaraj credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for introducing the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelans.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in his speech commended India's efforts in reaching out to the Diaspora.

Mr Jugnauth is the chief guest of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas celebrations. Both Mr Modi and the visiting Mauritius leader will hold bilateral talks here on Tuesday afternoon.

Many participants and delegates from various countries were given traditional welcome at some parts of the holy city while many visiting personalities touched ground with hand and foreword as a gesture of respect to the motherland.

A large number of them are doing darshan at famous Vishwanath temple and many would be traveling to Prayagraj for attending the Kumbh Mela. A number of NRIs staying at 'Shri Baleshwar Pravasi Nagar' at Aidhey village popularly known as the 'Tent City' are appreciating the facilities.

An estimated 350 visiting overseas guests are also staying at homes of local people under 'Kashi Atithya Yojna'.

The youth participants on Monday visited Benaras Hindu University for interactions with the students and the academicians there. Special buses and trains have been organised to take the participants from Varanasi to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and also to New Delhi for the Republic Day Celebrations. "It will be wrong to say that this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is only for three days," remarked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in lighter sense on Monday. UNI