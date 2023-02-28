Govt Imposes ESMA To Force Striking Employees In 3 Power Utilities To Return To Work

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government enforced ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) to put pressure on the striking employees of Uttarakhand Power Corporation, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, and Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (PTCUL) to get back to work, stated an official notification.

The ESMA is enforced to prevent striking workers from refusing to perform certain vital services that are required to maintain the normal way of life in the country.

As per the official notification from ESMA, no workers' unions will be able to strike work for six months. An official intimation in this regard has been sent to all employees' organisations by civic bodies in the state.

The government has banned employees of all three energy corporations of the state from striking work. "If any employee organization goes on strike for six months, strict action will be taken against it. After the notification issued by the government, its information has been sent to the employee organizations from the level of the corporations as well," read a notification issued by the government.

State Secretary, Energy, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, said, "Under sub-section-1 of section-3 of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act 1966 (ESMA) (as in force in the state of Uttarakhand) (Uttar Pradesh Act No. 30, 1966), an order has been issued to ban the strike for six months in Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, and Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited." —ANI