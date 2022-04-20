Govt Implements Kisan Bima Scheme, Decides To Open 20 Kisan Vigyan Kendras

Lucknow: The day Yogi Adityanath Government completed 30 days in office, it decided to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship project 'Kisan Bima Yojana' and decided to set up 20 'Kisan Vigyan Kendras' across the State.

The decisions were taken in the third Cabinet meeting of the month, held here today.

"The Yogi Government has decided to implement Kisan Bima Yojana under which farmers will be paid compensation by the insurance company within 21 days failing which penalties will be imposed against them," Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told the mediapersons, after the Cabinet meeting.

He said for effective implementation of the scheme, the State has been divided into 12 clusters and each insurance company has been given charge of not more than two clusters.

The insurance companies have been asked to open offices in each block and in case of natural calamity the payment to the farmers should be made within 21 days. In case they fail to do so, these companies will be warned and then black listed.

"The farmers will have to pay just 1-2 per cent of the premium while the rest of the premium cost will be borne by the Government. In this fiscal, this scheme is expected to benefit 36 lakh farmers and the number will grow up to 50 lakh by next fiscal," Mr Sharma said.

Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh said that in another decision the Government has decided to set up 20 additional Krishi Vigyan Kendras in collaboration with ICAR.

"This scheme was proposed to the previous Government but that Government threw it in the lumber room. There are already 69 such centres across UP and with 20 new centres the number will go up to 89," he said. "These centres will have facilities of soil testing and carry out other research that could help in increasing productivity," he said.

In another decision, the Government has decided to set up civil terminal in Gorakhpur Air Force base and name it as Mahayogi Gorakshnath Terminal. Similar a civil aviation terminal at Air Force base in Agra would be named after Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

In yet another decision, the Government has renamed the Handicapped Department as Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Vibhag.