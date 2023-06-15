Govt hurting most marginalised sections: Cong on Centre discontinuing sale of rice, wheat under OMSS to state govts

New Delhi: The Congress Party lashed out at the government on Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking out his "frustration" over his party's electoral defeat in Karnataka on the people by ending the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) sales of rice and wheat from the central pool to state governments.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, said the government was hurting the poor and other vulnerable people by taking this action.

Some states, like Karnataka, which provide free grains to the poor, will be affected by the Centre's decision to stop selling rice and wheat from the central pool under the OMSS to state governments.—Inputs from Agencies