Govt Hiding Figures Of COVID-19 Affected People: Lallu

Lucknow: Raising doubts on the credibility of Coronavirus testing in Uttar Pradesh, Congress state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday said that the government was hiding the number of infected patients with the help of the police.

In a statement here, Mr Lallu said that in comparison with other states, the number of infected patients in UP were increasing at a rapid rate and on the other hand, the government is hiding the figures with the help of the police.

It has been reported through the media that the government is hiding the figures of the people dying from coronavirus. The figure of testing in the entire state is very less, he claimed.

He averred that the Yogi government's so-called 'Agra Model' has proved to be a failure. Out of the 3,467 coronavirus patients in the state, Agra alone has 756 cases. The state government and the Union Health Ministry had presented the Agra Model in the country to fight the novel coronavirus, which was also widely publicized. In reality, Taj city Agra has been the most affected by the coronavirus. The removal of the Chief Medical Officer in Agra is the direct proof of the government's failure, he said.

Mr Lallu said that other major cities of the state like Meerut and Kanpur have also been badly hit by the coronavirus. The reality of the epidemic is being hidden by way of pressure on doctors and scientists and the common people will have to suffer the consequences of the same, he alleged.

The grand-old-party's state unit president said that the Yogi government had not even been able to provide the most important PPE kits to the doctors, nurses and other health workers.

Mr Lallu said that the corona tests of many private labs contracted by the government were found to be suspicious. According to the report of the health department, 10 positive coronavirus tests of private labs in Bahraich, Sitapur and Noida were found to be negative after being re-tested in government labs. This is very dangerous, he added. UNI