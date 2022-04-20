Govt efforts to improve the living conditions in Urban Areas

New Delhi (The Hawk): Urban Development is a state subject. However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) facilitates and assists States/Union Territories (UTs) through its flagship Missions/Schemes/ Projects - Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart Cities Mission (SCM), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and Metro Rail projects in development of urban infrastructure. These missions / schemes / projects are implemented by the States/UTs in accordance with the Mission guidelines. Central Assistance under these schemes is released to States / UTs. AMRUT mission focuses on coverage of water supply and development of sewerage & septage management, storm water drainage, green spaces, parks and non-motorised transport in 500 Mission cities; SCM focuses on sustainable and inclusive development in 100 smart cities to improve the quality of life of all, including the most marginalized and low-income groups in urban areas; SBM focuses on improving the sanitation in all Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) in the country. PMAY-U provides houses to all eligible urban households including slum dwellers in all ULBs. In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) component of PMAY-U Scheme specifically covers slum redevelopment. The houses constructed under PMAY-U are provided with basic amenities including water supply and toilet. Redevelopment of slums under ISSR also addresses the issue of environmental pollution strengthening aspects of cleanliness and hygiene. Urban Transport projects / schemes help in reducing road congestion and environmental pollution in urban areas. Government of India has issued National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006, which encourages safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable public transport in the cities.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.