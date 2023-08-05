Govt defers implementation order of restrictions on imports of laptops, computers till October 31

New Delhi: In a move that provides electronic companies more time to import the gadgets without a licence, the government on Friday delayed the execution of the import restriction order on laptops and desktops (including tablet computers) by almost three months, until October 31.

As of November 1st, these businesses will need a government import licence in order to continue bringing in these gadgets.

The import of such gadgets is now subject to government licencing as of August 3. After that, business leaders complained to officials about the notification.—Inputs from Agencies