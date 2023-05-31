Govt committed to restoring peace in Manipur, ensuring return of displaced people: Amit Shah

Imphal: Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is currently in Manipur for the third day of his visit and has vowed to bring peace to the state and facilitate the safe return of all displaced residents.

While in Imphal and Moreh, Shah met with top officials to assess the day's security situation and order swift action against armed miscreants to quell unrest and reclaim stolen weapons so that life can return to normal as soon as possible.

The home minister told the inhabitants of Churachandpur, Moreh, and Kangpokpi that they would be supplied with necessities and that emergency helicopter services would be available.—Inputs from Agencies