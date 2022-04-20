Govt Committed To End Illegal Mining In State: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his Government was committed to end illegal mining in the state. "I have ordered e-tendering to end mafia raj as well as have decided to link mining sites with the satellites so that one could see the operation with the click of the mouse," he further said. "The state is bleeding because of illegal mining carried out during the previous regime. The situation was so bad that Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) have to step in. The BJP Government is trying to restore parity," Yogi said while intervening during the question hour in the State Assembly here. While replying to a question of Parasnath Yadav (SP) Yogi said his Government has ordered that in future all mining contracts would be given through e-tendering method. "The Government will use technology to monitor mining. The satellites will keep an eye on mining activities in the state," Yogi said. When Opposition complained that the Government's decision has led to loss of revenue, CM said that in May-June 2017-18, the Government has earned Rs 202.56-crore more as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal. "This was possible because we are able to stop leakages and have introduced transparent system to check mining," he said. The Chief Minister said there was some problems in the western Uttar Pradesh particularly in Saharanpur Division because of an order from NGT. We will move an application to get a reprieve from the Green Court, CM said adding that after monsoon the situation is likely to ease out. On another question on power, the State Government clarified that it would not go for setting up of additional power plants as it has enough power available to give quality electricity to consumers as per the roster. Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said that the BJP Government was committed to supply 24x7 electricity in district headquarters, 20 hours in tehsils and Bundelkhand area and 18 hours in villages. "We have enough electricity at our disposal and the Government will not opt for setting up of power plants in the state." He said while addressing a question during Question Hour. When asked by opposition members the Minister said at present the state has 18,700 MW of electricity available. This is enough to meet our requirements, Sharma said. UNI



