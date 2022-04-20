Govt Committed To Cheap & Quick Justice To Poor: Yogi

Lucknow: Advocating reforms in Judiciary system, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his government was committed to bringing justice inexpensive and quick for under-privileged and found Lok Adalat as one of the solution.

"The initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend quick and cheap justice to deprived through `Tele law Service common service centres' is the right step in this direction. This will help in clearing backlog," he said while addressing a function 'Mainstreaming of Tele Law Service through Common service centre' here.

He said the present judicial system was a replica of British system.

''This system should change.The prevailing system has led to a huge backlog because of which poor, women and deprived people have suffered,'' he stressed.

Under the Tele law service, new service centres will be opened which will provide cheap justice to people.

''About 500 such centres will be opened across the state in the first phase and this number could go up to 62,000 in a phased manner," he said and added that under this service legal volunteers would be appointed to give legal advise to people on telephones.

He said that several thousand of cases were pending in lower and subordinate courts and this was affecting the judicial system.

''Through Lok Adalats, issues could be resolved but there should be a mutual consent,'' CM said.

CM hailed the decision of Allahabad High Court to operate even during summer vacations so that pending cases could be resolved.

"This Government is committed to provide basic infrastructure to the courts. We have also asked officials to hold Tehsil Diwas diligently so that people's problems could be solved there and then. This will take away pressure from the courts," he said.

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravishankar Prasad said that digital India campaign has helped bringing justice to the door steps of the poor. "Digital India is a dream of Prime Minister and this tele law service is just an extension of this dream," he said.

Chief Justice Allahabad High Court Justice DB Bhosle also spoke on this occasion. UNI