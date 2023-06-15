Govt asks media outlets to take abundant precaution while deploying personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered media outlets, including television networks, to take "abundant precaution" before sending out staff to cover Cyclone Biparjoy.

As of Thursday morning, Cyclone Biparjoy was less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast; 74,000 people residing in susceptible locations had to be evacuated due to the coming landfall in the evening, as well as the expected torrential rain and storm surge.

The Ministry of Information issued a warning that journalists, particularly those working for satellite television networks, will be reporting live from the scene of the storm and other disasters.—Inputs from Agencies