Govt Approves Inclusion Of Jamrani Dam Under PMKSY-AIBP

Dehradun / New Delhi (The Hawk): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved inclusion of Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project of Uttarakhand under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The CCEA has approved central support of Rs.1,557.18 crore to Uttarakhand for completion of the project with estimated cost of Rs.2,584.10 crore by March, 2028.

The project envisages construction of a dam near Jamrani village across river Gola, a tributary of river Ram Ganga, in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. The dam would feed the existing Gola barrage, through its 40.5 km length of canal system and 244 km long canal system, which was completed in 1981.

The project envisages additional irrigation of 57,065 ha (9,458 ha in Uttarakhand and 47,607 ha in Uttar Pradesh) in Nainital & Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, and Rampur & Bareilly districts in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from construction of two new feeder canals, 207 km of existing canals are to be renovated and 278 km pucca field channels are also to be taken up under the project. In addition, the project also envisages hydro power generation of 14 MW, as well as provision of 42.70 million cubic metre (MCM) of drinking water to Haldwani and nearby areas benefitting more than 10.65 lakh population.

A substantial part of irrigation benefits of the project would flow to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, and cost/ benefit sharing between the two States is to be done as per an MoU signed in 2017. However, drinking water and power benefits shall be available entirely to Uttarakhand.

Background:

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was launched during the year 2015-16, with an aim to enhance physical access of water on farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on-farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc. Government of India has approved implementation of PMKSY during 2021-26 with an overall outlay of Rs.93,068.56 crore (central assistance of Rs. 37,454 crore). Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) component of PMKSY is for creation of irrigation potential through major and medium irrigation projects. So far 53 projects have been completed under PMKSY-AIBP and additional irrigation potential of 25.14 lakh hectare has been created. Six projects have been included after AIBP component of PMKSY 2.0 since 2021-22. Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project is seventh project to be included in the list.