Govt Approves Conversion Of 2- Lane Meerut-Kotdwar Hway Into 4

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today approved a proposal to convert the two-lane Meerut-Kotdwar highway into four lane.

This 135-km highway is currently a two-lane highway.

In a meeting here with Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, Gadkari approved the proposal and gave direction to the officials to prepare a Detailed Project Reoprt for it, according to a release.

This section is part of Meerut-Pauri National Highway.

Rawat said four laning will help to boost business in Garhwal region.

Gadkari also directed officials to work towards joining the Kotdwar-Srinagar to all weather road.

Rawat also met Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and discussed tourism related projects in the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat met Union Minister Minister Radha Mohan Singh and asked for support in the projects worth over Rs 1,000 crores related to cooperative and dairy sector in the state.

The projects were related to microdairy, biogas, herb farming, carbon credit, food and fruit preservatives, among others. He also met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI