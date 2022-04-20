Govt Approves Additional Funds For RTIS In 2019 For 6K Locomotives: Goyal

New Delhi: The government has approved additional funds for installation of Real-time Train Information System in 6000 locomotives in 2019, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Speaking during Question Hour, the Minister said originally RTIS was planned to be installed in 2,700 locomotives.

This real time data of RTIS is also linked with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES). Now more accurate train running information is being passed to the passengers, which helps them to conveniently plan their arrival at the stations.

It was also stated that the system is also extremely handy for emergency messaging form locomotive to control centre, helping in faster response in case of any breakdown or disaster.

