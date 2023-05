New Delhi: On Friday, the government approved the issuing of the 26th tranche of electoral bonds, which will go on sale on April 3 ahead of the next assembly elections in Karnataka.

On May 10, elections will be held in Karnataka. The Electoral Commission has scheduled May 13 for the tabulation of votes.

In an effort to increase disclosure of political spending, some have proposed using electoral bonds as a replacement for traditional cash donations to parties.—Inputs from Agencies