Govt 'busts' 8 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the government claimed to have "busted" eight YouTube channels with a combined 23 million subscribers for spreading false information about topics like the early declaration of Lok Sabha elections and the prohibition of electronic voting equipment. YouTube channels Yahan Sach Dekho, Capital TV, KPS News, Sarkari Vlog, Earn Tech India, SPN9 News, Educational Dost, and World Best News have all had videos fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau for propagating misleading information, the bureau claims.

The YouTube channel World Best News, which has over 1.7 million followers and over 18 crore views, has allegedly been misrepresenting the Indian Army.

A channel with over 3.43 million subscribers and 23 crore views, Educational Dost, was accused of spreading false information about government schemes, while a channel with over 4.8 million subscribers and 189 crore views, SPN9 news, was accused of spreading fake news about the president, prime minister, and several central ministers.—Inputs from Agencies