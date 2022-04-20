Govt''s Janaushadhi Sugam app aiding lakhs amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, government''s Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile application is helping people to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) and the availability of affordable generic medicine.

The mobile application was developed by the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and provides a digital platform at the tip of their fingers. Over 3,25,000 people are using the application to avail the host of benefits provided by it.

The users can avail a host of user-friendly options like locate nearby Janaushadhi kendra, direction guided through Google Map for location of the Janaushadhi kendra, search Janaushadhi generic medicines, analyse product comparison of Generic and Branded medicine in the form of MRP and overall Savings, etc.

Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile app is available on both Android and I-phone platforms. It can be downloaded free of cost by the user from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

In its fight against COVID-19, the Government of India is revolutionising the face of healthcare system through notable schemes like the PMBJP that have been providing over 900 quality generic-medicines and 154 surgical equipment and consumable at affordable prices for every citizen of the nation.

Presently, more than 6,300 PMJAKs are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts of the country. In the lockdown period, the PMBJP is also generating awareness through informational posts on their social media platforms to help people protect themselves from coronavirus.

--IANS