Govind Ballabh Pant Laid Foundation For Development Of UP: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of the state, had laid the foundation for the overall development of the state.

"His dream was to make UP the best state of the country and with the help of the central government, the state government is making sincere efforts to fulfill his dream," he said.

Speaking on the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of Pant here, Mr Adityanath, after paying floral tribute at his statue at the Lok Bhawan, said, 'The late leader, apart from being a freedom fighter, was a great administrator. After Independence, he was given the right to lead the country's largest state. He proved himself as a good leader through his work. He played a pivotal role in the overall development of the state.' Recalling the services of the leader, he said, "Mr Pant as the Union Home Minister successfully faced the internal challenges of the country. He was a symbol of values and ideals." UNI