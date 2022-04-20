Governor Reaches Nainital, Addresses Media

Bhimtal (Nainital): The Governor Baby Rani Maurya reached the Raj Bhavan Nainital for her summer stay in Nainital on Monday. Upon reaching the Raj Bhavan, the Governor was given a guard of honour by the PAC's detachment. DIG Ajay Joshi, District Magistrate Vinod Suman, SSP Sunil Kumar Meena, Vice Chancellor of Kumaon University Dr. KS Rana welcomed the Governor. The Governor was appraised about the law and order in the district by DM and SSP. Secretary to the Governor Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu was also present on the occasion.In an informal conversation with the media, the governor said that Nainital's weather is very pleasant and comfortable as to the plains and that the tourists are enjoying the weather here. The Governor will address the Curtain Raise Program of the Governor's Cup Golf Tournament at the Raj Bhavan Golf Course on Tuesday.