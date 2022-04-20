Governor of Illinois extends stay-at-home order through May 30

Chicago: Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker announced he would sign an order extending the state''s stay-at-home order through May 30.

The new order will take effect on May 1. The original order, enforced on March 21, was set to expire at the end of April, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the new order, surgery centres and hospitals will be able to begin scheduling surgeries that had been delayed. Retail stores that are not currently on the list of essential businesses may take orders online and over the phone and offer pickup and delivery. Any individual over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face covering or mask will be required to wear one when in a public place where they can''t maintain a six-foot social distance.

Illinois will begin a phased reopening of some state parks under the guidance of the department of natural resources for activities, such as hiking and fishing, and boating with no more than two people. Social distancing must be maintained in all activities, the new order said.

There will also be new requirements on social distancing and new caps on occupancy for all essential businesses, including manufacturers.

Illinois is expecting its peak weeks in COVID-19 from now to mid-May, the governor said.

On Thursday, Illinois public health officials announced 1,826 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 36,934. And 123 new deaths were announced, bringing the state total to 1,688.

