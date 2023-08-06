Governor, Minister From Mexican State Of Nuevo Leon Visit Taj Mahal

Agra: Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda, the Governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, and Ivan Rivas Rodriguez, the Minister of Economy of Nuevo Leon, visited the Taj Mahal on Sunday.

Governor Sepulveda posed in front of the monument and got several pictures clicked from different positions.

The two leaders travelled with local authorities, which also included police officials. They also took a ride in an electric rickshaw while leaving.

Earlier on August 5, Mexican state Nuevo Leon and the state of Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for investments in tourism, infrastructure and pharma and medical sectors in the state. The MoU was signed in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Nuevo Leon's Governor Samuel Garcia Cefalveda.

The MoU was exchanged between IIDC Manoj Kumar and Nuevo Leon's Minister of Economics Ivan Rivas Rodriguez.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while welcoming the Governor of Mexico and the delegation accompanying him said that strong industrial relations are being established between UP and Nuevo Leon today based on friendship, trust and harmony with the signing of the agreement. —ANI