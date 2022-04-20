Governor Is Out Of Purview Of Model Code Of Conduct During Urban Local Bodies Polls In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday said that the state Governor is out of the purview of the model code of conduct during the elections. The code came into force with immediate effect on Friday after the poll schedule for the urban local bodies was announced by the Commission. The SEC in a communication to the Raj Bhawan on Saturday said that the state Governor can participate in the convocation in state universities. The SEC also said that, "if a literary programme for the promotion of literature is organised by any political party then it too will also not be covered by the model code of conduct". The Raj Bhawan had sent a query to the SEC whether the Governor can participate in various programmes including Convocation programme in state universities. Meanwhile, the Governor Ram Naik has banned the recruitment of teaching and non teaching staff at the Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi. The process of recruitment including the interviews were recently completed by the university. The Governor, who is also the chancellor of the university has directed for the fresh selection of the teachers as per the guidelines issued by the University grants commission. The Governor said it should be clearly stated in the advertisement for the recruitment of teachers that who have already appeared for the interview need not apply again. The Governor taking serious note of the complaints about the alleged irregularities in appointments in the Sanskrit university had called a meeting of the university officials which was attended by the Vice chancellor Professor Yadunath Dube and senior officials of the Raj Bhawan. The Governor asked the Vice chancellor to revise the date for the convocation in the university which was earlier scheduled for October 27. UNI