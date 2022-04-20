Governor Inaugurates The 17th Governor's Golf Cup Tournament

Nainital: The Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, on Friday, inaugurated the 17th Governors Cup Golf Tournament 2019 by playing the Tee Off Shot at the Raj Bhavan. The three-day event will culminate on Sunday.

While addressing the media, highlighting the growing interest of players in the golf competition and said that this was a matter of happiness. She informed that this year, 126 players had registered for the competition.

The governor said that the Indian Golf Association and the Uttarakhand Golf Association are together trying -to promote golf. The National Sub-Junior-Junior Level Competition will be organized immediately after this competition, from 27th May onwards. She said that golf is also helping increase tourism. Organizing a golf tournament in Nainital, would help in identifying entire Uttarakhand as a place of special tourist interest at national and international level. The Governor said that for children interested in golf, an Inter School Tournament was organized which would encourage golf. The Governor expressed the confidence that talent trained at the Nainital Golf Club would bring name and fame of the state at national / international level.

This year 126 golfers from various states of the country have reached Nainital, out of which 63 golfers played on Friday.

With the aim of exposing participants from other states to the rich culture and folk art of Uttarakhand, a cultural evening will also be organized by the Uttarakhand Culture Department at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Secretary to the Governor Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, ADC (P) / Secretary Golf Club, Dr. Asim Srivastav, ADC Rachita Juyal, Golf Captain Colonel (Retired) Harish Sah, Senior Medical Officer of Raj Bhavan Dr. A.K. Singh, Deputy Director Information Mr. Nitin Upadhyay, officers of the local administration, representatives of sponsor and co-sponsors, golfers and media representatives were present on the occasion.