Governor Desires Pant Varsity To Give Priority To Hill Agriculture Development

Pantnagar: The 30th convocation of Pantnagar University was organized today at convocation ground in Administrative Block of the university. The Governor of Uttarakhand and Chancellor of the university, Dr. Krishan Kant Paul was the chief guest of the function. The Member of Parliament, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari was the special guest on this occasion. Governor, Dr. K.K. Paul, in his convocation address while congratulating the degree-recipients asked the Pantvarsity to give priority to developing hill agriculture for which it has prime responsibility for being situated in Uttarakhand. He said that women play a major role in agriculture of Uttarakhand, hence the university should develop small and light-weight agricultural implements to reduce their strain and drudgery. Governor also emphasized upon enhancing the use of information technology in agriculture like mobile-telephony and to provide weather-based agro-advisory to farmers for enhancing input-use efficiency and management of agri-resources. He emphasized the need for cultivation of fruit, dry fruit, aromatic plants and cash crops in hill areas. Dr. Paul asked the university to encourage integrated interdisciplinary approach in teaching and research and create conducive environment for knowledge creation, dissemination and assimilation. He also advised to make agriculture more scientific, profitable

and attractive to bring younger generation towards agriculture and aim to ensure sustainable food sovereignty in the country. Informing about the success story of agriculture in various sector like foodgrain, milk and fisheries from 1950 which has been faster than population growth, he lauded the role of Pantvarsity in ushering the green revolution. Governor while underline the role of good seeds in increasing agricultural production said that seeds of green revolution were sown at Pantnagar which ushered in an era of self-sufficiency in foodgrains. Asking to advance towards food sovereignty he desired to have control over all necessary agriculture inputs such as fertilizer so that India could be a free nation in the true sense.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. J. Kumar, presented a report of the recent achievements of the university in the areas of teaching, research and extension. He assured not only to find answers to the challenges the famer is facing but also to nurture young minds to enable them to find these answers. He also extended warm whishes to all degree recipients.

In this convocation 1253 undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. degrees were given to the students. The Chancellor's Gold Medal, being the best undergraduate student, was given to Ashutosh Bhatt. Beside 15 vice-chancellor's gold medal, 11 silver medal and 10 bronze medal were also given to meritorious undergraduates. Six students were given different awards including Shri Puran Anand Adalkha Award, Saraswati Panda Award, Nagamma Shanta Bai Award, Dr. Ram Shiromani Tiwari Award and Choudhary Charan Singh Smriti Pratibha Puraskar (2 nos.). On this occasion members of the Board of Management and Academic Council of the University, faculty members and other employees of the university and officers from state government and district administrations were present.