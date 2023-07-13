Government Working Hard To Ensure Safety Of Women: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that safety measures like GPS in cabs, CCTV cameras and panic buttons have been made mandatory in industrial establishments, a step seen to ensure safety of women workers in the state, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

He said that our government is working hard to make mother power strong and self-reliant, the CM said, informed the statement

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that for the safety of women workers in Uttarakhand, arrangements like GPS cabs, CCTV cameras, panic buttons have been made mandatory in industrial establishments," said the press release.

Barely a week ago, CM Dhami gave instructions to officials to effectively control crimes against women and children in the state.

During the review of crimes against women and children in the state on Tuesday at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Dhami said that such cases should be brought under fast-track courts so that the perpetrators of crimes against women and children are punished on time.

A special Juvenile Police Unit in each district, Child Welfare Police Officer, Bal Mitra Police Station in each district and Special Task Force has been constituted for the supervision of POCSO to control child crimes in the state, he had informed.

Under Operation Mukti, 7670 children have been verified and 3603 children have been enrolled in schools in the state since 2017. While 2221 missing children and 604 women were recovered between 2015 and 2021 under Operation Smile, it added. —ANI