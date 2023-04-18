Government to create model builder-buyer agreement panel: Official

Mumbai: On Tuesday, a high-ranking government official announced that the government will establish a committee to work on a model buyer agreement to assist simplify the homebuying process and safeguard customers from potential abuses.

Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters here that the committee, which will consist of judges, national and state consumer commissions, various consumer bodies, lawyers, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, is expected to be in place within the next three months.

The official has previously spoken at a round table conference on "How to Effectively Redress the Grievances Pertaining to Real Estate Sector," held in the city and sponsored by the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Government of Maharashtra.—Inputs from Agencies