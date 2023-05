New Delhi: Starting on Thursday, the government would disinvest up to 3% of its holdings in Coal India Ltd through an offer for sale, which is expected to bring in a minimum of Rs 4,158 crore.

This is the first time the government has sold a stake in a PSU this fiscal year.

For the two-day Offer for Sale (OFS), the floor price per share has been set at Rs 225.—Inputs from Agencies