Government Restored Law And Order In UP: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: On the completion of three years of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has restored law and order.

"We have restored law and order in the state, increased the pace of development works and strengthened the faith of common people in democratic values," said CM while addressing a press meet here.

He said that 40 per cent of work on Purvanchal expressway has been completed.

"40 per cent work on Purvanchal expressway has been completed and at the end of this year we are going to open it for transportation. The work on Bundelkhand expressway has started and we will open it for the public at the end of next year," he said. "Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, only four to five districts were getting sufficient supply of electricity and now the power is being supplied in all 75 district in the state without any discrimination," said chief minister. —ANI