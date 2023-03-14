Government forms high-level committee to expedite infrastructure projects along China border

New Delhi: During the 34-month border dispute in eastern Ladakh, the government resolved on Tuesday to form a committee of secretaries to expedite the implementation of infrastructure projects along the border with China.

After examining the progress in development of various infrastructure projects along the northern border areas, the decision was made at a high-level meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the defence ministry, Singh urged the "whole of nation" approach be taken to national security issues, and that all outstanding projects be given "highest priority" for immediate completion.—Inputs from Agencies