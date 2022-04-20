Government Focusing On Doubling Farmers' Income: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: After inaugurating the fourth session of 'Million Farmers' School,' an Agriculture Department initiative, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that he himself monitors the farmer related issues every day and the government is trying to double the income of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: "The fourth session of the Million Farmers' School is starting from today at more than 15,000 centres of 75 districts with an aim to achieve more production. By now, more than 10 lakh farmers have been trained in these schools."

While addressing the farmers, the CM said: "The government will not allow your hard work to go in vain. We are standing with all of you in every situation. It is our responsibility to give you the right price for your produce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also committed to working in favour of our farmers." Asserting that the hard work of farmers leads to self-sufficiency in the food-grains in the country, CM Yogi added: "Remember, five decades ago, this country was dependent on other countries for food grains and other countries were using our food grains for their pets and animals. But later, it is the hard work of our farmers which turned our fields into the land of gold."

He also stated that the agrarian welfare in the state was the priority of BJP governments. "By the end of this year, our goal is to provide additional irrigation facilities to more than 20 lakh hectares of the agricultural land in the state. The 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' has benefited about 1.3 crore farmers. First two installment of this scheme has been transferred directly into the accounts of farmers and the data of remaining 1,80,00,000 farmers are also being made." The CM said: "We believe that by 2022, the agricultural science centre will play an important role in doubling the income of our farmers. Our government has directly paid Rs 68,500 crore into the account of sugar farmers in the last two years."

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi was also present who outlined that the state's agriculture budget has increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,068 crore.

"The state has risen from 17th position to the third position in the farming sector. Production is increasing enormously. More than 27 lakh farmers have been benefited until now. Through farmers' school, we are trying to double the income of farmers," said Shahi.