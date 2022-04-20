Government Doon Medical College Designated As Centre Of Excellence For Management Of COVID-19

Dehradun: The Government Doon Medical College has been designated as a centre of excellence by the state government for clinical management of COVID-19.

"With reference to an earlier order by the government of India, the Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun is hereby designated as a centre of excellence for clinical management of COVID-19," read order by State Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare. "Dr Anurag Agarwal, Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Government Doon Medical College, is hereby nominated as nodal officer for the same," the order further read. —ANI