Government Calls All-Party Meeting Ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi: In preparation, for the Budget Session, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, has called for a meeting on Tuesday, where floor leaders from political parties in both Houses of Parliament will come together. The Budget Session is the gathering before the expected general elections in April May and is set to begin on January 31st with a projected end date of February 9th.



Some key highlights of this session include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget on February 1st. President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament to initiate the proceedings.



Traditionally the interim budget addresses requirements during the period until a new government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.



In news ahead of the budget presentation the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has presented some recommendations. These suggestions cover achieving targets and establishing a three year disinvestment schedule. Additionally they propose integrating petroleum, electricity and real estate into Goods and Services Tax (GST) with a focus on implementing a three rate structure. They also suggest increasing capital expenditure by 20%, to Rs 12 lakh crores and advocating for the creation of a Ministry of Investment.