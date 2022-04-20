Governance in Karnataka suffering due to 'endless factionalism' in BJP, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid speculations about a leadership change in the state, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the governance is suffering due to the "endless factionalism" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking on Twitter, Shivakumar said that the COVID management is also suffering because the Chief Minister and other ministers are worried about their 'chair'.



"It is for the BJP to decide who will occupy the CM's post. But as a citizen of Karnataka, I am saddened to see how governance is suffering due to the endless factionalism in the BJP. COVID management is also suffering because CM and ministers worry only about their chairs," he tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I am myself involved working for the development of the state," he added.

Yediyurappa further said that he will be the Chief Minister till the high command shows confidence in him.

"I do not feel that there is no alternate leadership in BJP in Karnataka. There are many leaders who are capable," he said.

CP Yogeeshwara, state Tourism Minister, senior BJP leader, and former Union Minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal and MLA from BJP Hubli, Aravind Bellad along with several BJP leaders have been making statements against Yediyurappa and demanded a leadership change in Karnataka. (ANI)