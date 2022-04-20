Got what I wanted from Mohenjo Daro: Pooja Hegde

Mumbai: The debacle of Ashutosh Gowariker-directed Mohenjo Daro didn't affect actress Pooja Hegde as she believes she got what she wanted from the film. Irrespective of its box office result, she says it was her dream project.





"The result of a film is never in our control. I truly believe I got what I wanted from Mohenjo Daro, and I'll always consider it my dream project," Pooja said.





Paired with Hrithik Roshan in the mega budget romantic drama, Pooja played a character called Chaani, and was well received for her performance.





Asked her what did she want from the film, she said, "Personally, I was worried how people are going to appreciate my performance. Thankfully, they liked my work and the way I was portrayed in the film. In fact, I remember reading some reviews complaining that I didn't have a lengthier role, which only meant they liked my role."





She also believes aceMohenjo Daro changed her as an actor.





"I think every film changes you. It takes and gives you something. Having spent nearly two years on the project, she said her attitude towards filmmaking totally changed," she added.





Pooja is currently shooting for Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham with Allu Arjun.





IANS