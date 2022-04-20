Gori River Washes Away Four Houses In Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: Swirling waters of the swollen Gori river following heavy rains washed away four houses, and large tracts of cultivable land at Chori Bagar village in Bangapani sub division of the district, an official said on Sunday.

However, there was no casualty as occupants of the houses had been evacuated to safety in advance, the official said.

All the main motor roads that link the district headquarters to the sub divisions of Bangapani, Munsiyari and Dharchula in the border district are closed following heavy rains on Saturday night.

"Keeping in mind the imminent danger, we had already shifted the families living in those houses. They are safe," SDM in charge of Bangapani, AK Shukla, said. The affected families have been provided 20 kgs of ration and other essentials besides a sum of Rs 1.19 lakh as compensation, he said.

A team of officials has also been rushed to the spot for a first hand assessment, he said.

Giving details of the roads closed, ADM in-charge of disaster management, Ram Dutt Paliwal, said, "while Tawaghat to Lipulekh road is closed at three places, the roads from Jauljibi to Munsiyari and Munsyari to Thal are closed at two places due to mounds of debris on the roads." PTI