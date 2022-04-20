Gorakhpur zoo to open in January

Gorakhpur: The zoological garden in Gorakhpur -- third in the state -- will open in January.

State minister for forest and environment Dara Singh told reporters, "The zoo is scheduled to open early next year and will boost eco-tourism in the region."

He said that the Yogi government has a clear vision to promote rural tourism in the region to raise income of forest dwellers.

Singh said, "While there has been a considerable effort to revive and conserve the Ramgarh Tal, the state government has also invested energy and resources on sites in the neighbouring districts which had huge potential, but did not get their due till now. Bakhira Tal of Sant Kabir Nagar, Sohgibarva in Maharajganj, the waterfalls of Sonbhadra are a few examples," the minister stated.

He said the state government is also setting up a tiger rescue centre and vulture conservation centre in Maharajganj.

"Our efforts have created a new spectrum of options which can be used under broad heads like eco-tourism and rural-tourism. The government has also launched a stay-home scheme in forest areas to promote rural tourism and raise income of forest dwellers," he said.

The minister said that the tourist footfall in the region has gone up 20 times at eco-tourism sites in the state. He said that a new record in tree plantation would be created again next year.

This year, the state government had created a record by planting 25 crore saplings in a day.

—IANS