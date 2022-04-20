Gorakhpur Zoo Gets 5 Duck Hatchlings

Gorakhpur: The newly-opened Gorakhpur zoo got its first newborns -- five duck hatchlings.

The Muscovy duck at the zoo is an exotic bird species. The zoo's director, H. Rajamohan said: "The mother and ducklings have been kept in separate enclosures where they cannot be disturbed."

The first zoo of eastern Uttar Pradesh, named Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Prani Udyan in Gorakhpur, was dedicated to the people on March 27 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The zoo director said that "since then, it has gained popularity. Carnivores, snake house and aquarium drew crowds". "It was getting an average 3,500 visitors every day and the number went up on weekends before the curfew was imposed due to the pandemic. The newborns at the zoo will draw more visitors," he added.

The zoo has about 154 animals and more would come once the restrictions are lifted.

The zoo will get a rhino from Assam and a zebra will come also under an exchange programme.

It has the capacity for 387 animals.

One of the biggest attractions in the zoo is a 7D theatre for which e-tenders would be floated soon.

The shops promoting products under ODOP scheme of the state government are another attraction in the zoo. The Gorakhpur coo was approved in 2009 by the then Mayawati government but became functional in the Adityanath government in 2021. —IANS