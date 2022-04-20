Gorakhpur Tragedy: Mayawati Condemns UP Govt, Sends 3-Member Team To Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) president Mayawati today condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and held it responsible for the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy in which 60 children died in last five days. "The BJP has the habbit of not accepting their fault and now this has been proved in the Gorakhpur incident, where more than 60 children have died only due to the failures of the government," she said in a statement here. Ms Mayawati has also dispatched a three-member team of party leaders to Gorakhpur to find the truth behind the incident and report back to her. " Is dardnak ghatna ke liye BJP sakaar ki jitni ninda ki jaaye utni kum hogi (No word is enough to condemn this painful incident )," she said. Demanding action against the guilty officials, the BSP president said the officials, who knew about the incident, should not be spared at any cost. UNI