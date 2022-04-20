Gorakhpur Ram Leela Team To Go International

Ayodhya: : A 15-member team from Gorakhpur is set to go on a three-nation tour to perform Ram Leela in Trinidad, Guyana, and Suriname.

The international tour, to be directed by the Ayodhya Research Institute, will be serving as a medium of cultural exchange between the nations.

The team will be performing in Trinidad from July 18 to July 22, in Guyana from July 22 to July 27, and in Suriname from July 27 to August 2.

Speaking on the International Tour, administrative head Ram Teerath said, it would be a proud moment for India. "This will be a proud moment for India. There are many Indians residing in these nations who are followers of Lord Ram," he told ANI

The Ayodhya Research Institute, established in 1986, is an autonomous body under the Culture Department, Uttar Pradesh. Since May 19, 2004, the institute has been performing Ram Leela every day in the evening between 6 pm to 9 pm. Ram Leela is common street play in India depicting the life of Lord Ram.



