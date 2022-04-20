Gorakhpur Probe Report Of DM Blames Doctors Behind Oxygen Incident

Gorakhpur: The initial probe report in the Gorakhpur BRD Medical College hospital in which at least 70 children died last week, has blamed the hospital authorities for the lapses and the alleged financial corruption behind the delay in the payment of dues leading to snapping of the oxygen supply on August 10. The report, however, did not give any such adverse comment on Dr Kalif Khan , who was removed from the post of In-charge of the encephalitis ward. The two-page probe report signed by CMO Gorakhpur Ravindra Kumar, ADM city, additional director health and family welfare, Additional Commissioner (Admin) and city Magistrate has made eight observations. The report was given to the Chief Secretary on Sunday. The probe was constituted by District Magistrate Gorakhpur Rajiv Rautela after the deaths were reported in the media on August 11. The report says that college principal Rajiv Mishra, who had been suspended on Sunday and HOD Anaesthesia Dr Satish were responsible for the mess besides financial irregularities were the main reason behind the delay in payments. The report also recommends high level probe in the commission nexus between the officials and the suppliers of oxygen. The report, in fact, says Dr Satish didn't pay attention to complaint of AC not working in Paediatric AE ward and that he went to Mumbai on August 11 without permission. The report suggests action against the supplier Pushpa Sales too for disrupting the oxygen supply even after knowing that it would be fatal for the children. UNI