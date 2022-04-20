Gorakhpur Hospital Deaths A Massacre, Says Congress, Demands SC-monitored Probe

Lucknow: The UP Congress today termed the large number of infant deaths in a Gorakhpur hospital "murder" and demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath's resignation, saying if he was unable to handle an institution, how will he run the state. "70 children were murdered in the last four days (since August 10). The state government is responsible for their murder. This government is a killer and I want to ask how many more children will be killed," Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar told reporters here. "When a chief minister is unable to handle a medical college in his home