Gorakhpur Decks Up To Welcome Adityanath: Hoardings Say 'Yogi To Be PM In 2024;

Gorakhpur: Gorakhpur, the constituency Mr Yogi Adityanath represented for the last five terms as a Member of Parliament, woke up today with a new vigor to greet him on his maiden visit to the place after becoming the CM. Though the CM is likely to reach here in the afternoon, the entire area has been decked up with 'king' size hoardings, posters and flags of the BJP. Every nook and corner of the city has been covered with safroon flags with banners put at several places projecting him as the new PM in 2024. Since early morning, thousands of Mr Adityanath's supporters thronged the Gorakhnath temple, the residence of the Uttar Pradesh CM, and they are expected to stay there till tomorrow. The entire temple has been decked up with marigold flowers and it has been decided that the priests would perform a ' welcome puja' at the gate of the Mandir on the arrival of Mr Adityanath. The CM is expected to attend couple of welcome functions in the city today before visiting the Gorakshnath temple at night. Tomorrow morning, Mr Adityanath will attend the death anniversary funvtion of Saint Gambhirnath jee at the temple premises and thereafter, will hold meeting with the BJP leaders of the region. In the evening, he is slated to fly back to Lucknow. Meanwhile, a report said that Mr Adityanath is likely to visit Ayodhya and worship at the Ram Lala temple along with other temples on March 27. UNI