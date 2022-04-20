Gorakhpur Deaths: HC Seeks Response From UP Govt

Allahabad/Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench separately heard two PILs today over the death of children at the BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur and issued separate notices to the Uttar Pradesh government. Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Verma heard the case in Allahabad and issued notice to the state government seeking reply by August 29. However, in a similar PIL in the Lucknow bench, Justice Vikram Nath and Daya Shanker Tiwari too issued notices to the Yogi Adityanath government and the health department and gave them six weeks' time to reply. The Lucknow bench posted the case for hearing on October 9. In the Allahabad High Court, the PIL was filed by one Lokesh Khurana, Devkant Verma and others. The court also sought information from the state government about the efforts made to eradicate the disease Japanese Encephalitis. The court will hear the case again on August 29 and sought personal affidavits from the officials concerned of the health department and the state government. The Lucknow bench has directed the UP government and the Director General, Medical Education to file a detailed counter affidavit within six weeks. The bench passed the order after hearing petitioner Nutan Thakur, Advocate General of UP Raghavendra Pratap Singh and Medical Education Counsel Sanjay Bhasin. The Advocate General opposed the petition saying that the state government has taken every possible measure in the matter and shall take all possible actions as per the report submitted by the Chief Secretary while the petitioner said the action of the state government so far gave a message that they were trying to hide facts and shield certain guilty persons so that the Chief Secretary inquiry would be an eyewash. The petitioner also emphasised the problem of private practice in state hospitals and medical colleges, seeking complete ban on them. Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a PIL on the issue and asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court. UNI



