Gorakhpur BRD Tragedy: Arrest Of Doctors Likely

Gorakhpur: After filing FIRs against nine people, including doctors, Uttar Pradesh police is set to arrest the accused whose lapses led to the death of over 60 children at the BRD Medical college hospital here earlier this month. However, the local police can move and go for the arrest of suspended former Principal of the BRD college Rajiv Mishra and the HOD of the Encephalitis department Dr Kafeel Ahmed along with Manish Bhandari of the Pushpa Sales, the company which stopped supply of the oxygen. The FIRs, which were transferred to the Gulriya police station here from the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, the Circle Officer(CO) Cantonment has been entrusted with the investigation. The FIRs were filed under section 409, 308, 120 (b) and 420 of the IPC. Besides, section 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 15 of the Indian Medical Council Act have also been slapped on the accused. But the statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that strict action would be taken against the accused people in the case has given enough hint that they could be arrested. Sources said that the police investigation was underway and arrest could be made after getting some clinching evidences against them. On the other hand, the health officials are yet to deliver the suspension letter to suspended chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal and now it will be pasted outside his residence. The government officials were irked when the accused Dr Kafeel posted a video in the social media claiming his innocence and blaming the District Magistrate and others for the scarcity of oxygen. Police had filed an FIR against nine people in Lucknow on August 23. Police have charged suspended principal of BRD Medical College Dr Rajeev Misra and Manish Bhandari of Pushpa Sales Private Limited ­ the company supplying liquid oxygen to the hospital with attempt to culpable homicide (attempt to cause death) and criminal conspiracy. As per the FIR, anesthesia department head Dr Satish and then nodal officer for the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) ward Dr Kafeel Khan have been charged with criminal negligence resulting in death. Dr Misra has been accused of not clearing the payment of Pushpa Sales for want of bribe in connivance with his subordinate staff at BRD Medical College. He has also been charged with not paying attention to media reports regarding death of patients at the hospital and leaving the district headquarters without permission instead of attending to the needs of the emergency situation at the medical college. Dr Misra's wife, Dr Purnima Shukla, who was not posted at the BRD Medical College and was associated with the district Homeopathic Hospital, has been accused of seeking bribe using her husband's name and aiding him in corrupt practices. Dr Satish has been slapped with charges of not informing his seniors about the scarcity in oxygen supply and Dr Kafeel Khan, who was in charge of the 100-bed AES ward, has been accused of not making adequate arrangement to ensure unrestricted supply of oxygen for the patients. Dr Kafeel has also been accused of using social media to spread wrong information apparently in reference to reports in a section of the media, which described him as a hero who arranged oxygen cylinders from his own pocket. The case has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from section 8 (taking gratification) of Prevention of Corruption Act, section 15 of Indian Medical Council Act and section 66 (misusing computer or communication device to send information which is untrue). UNI