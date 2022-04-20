Gorakhpur BJP MLA Accused Of Abusing Lady Police Officer

Gorakhpur: After Saharanpur and Bareilly, yet another BJP MLA created flutter as he allegedly abused a young lady IPS officer here. The MLA later on not only denied charges against him but held the lady officer guilty of beating innocent children and women and claimed to have demanded action against her for inhuman act. Reports here said local public had staged a blockade to protest running of country-made liquor shop in Chiruwadal area in the city today. Learning of the protest, circle officer of Gorakhnath Circle Charu Nigam rushed to the spot. She reportedly tried to execute the orders of DGP Sulkhan Singh to clear the blockade on highways. However, during the process, some female protesters tried to manhandle her after which the cops used force to disperse the crowd. They have also detained at least six women in this regard. The matter reportedly took an ugly turn after local Sadar MLA, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal reached the spot. In the presence of senior officers, Mr Agarwal reportedly hurled abuses on lady IPS officer and forced the cops to release the detained accused. Surprisingly the young officer broke down after her seniors took no action and almost bowed down before the MLA assuring of looking into charges made by him on the lady officer. Later, Mr Agarwal denied the charges of abusing the lady officer and claimed that she took law in her hand and assaulted a pregnant lady and a eight-year-old boy in the name of maintaining law and order. He demanded that action be taken against the officer for her inhuman act. UNI